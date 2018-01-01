Nollywood actress Shan George loses sister – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Nollywood actress Shan George loses sister
Daily Post Nigeria
According to actress, her younger sister died in an auto accident, five days after the Calabar festival they both attended. In a post on social media on Sunday, George recalled that she and her sibling made a video when they arrived Calabar for the …
Shan George loses sister days after their Christmas reunioun in Calabar
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!