Nollywood Actress Shola Fapson Narrowly Escapes Being Raped By Taxify Driver

Nollywood actress, Dorcas Shola Fapson has narrated how she was left “shaking” after being nearly sexually assaulted by a Taxify driver whom she identified as Henry Nnaemeka. According to Instablog9ja, Fapson said she booked a trip with the cab-hailing service and Nnaemeka was the Taxify driver who came to attend to her. However, as the […]

The post Nollywood Actress Shola Fapson Narrowly Escapes Being Raped By Taxify Driver appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

