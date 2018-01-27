 Nollywood Cinematographer, Ademola Ariyo Dies Of Kidney Failure | Nigeria Today
Nollywood Cinematographer, Ademola Ariyo Dies Of Kidney Failure

Posted on Jan 27, 2018

Nollywood records another huge loss this January. News coming in has it that one of the industry’s best cinematographer, Ademola Ariyo, who was part of the brains behind the popular comic movie, ‘Osofia in London,’ is dead.
Ademola was said to have died from kidney failure which he has been battling for a long time and has been sourcing for the sum of N12million for the transplant but could not get any form of help.
Aside Osofia in London, he has also worked on the movie, Goje Africa, Blood Money, Igodo and many many others.
May his soul rest in peace.


