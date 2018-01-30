Nollywood Mourns As They Lost Yet Another Young & Talented Actress, Nora Nkiruka

Nollywood loses yet another young and talented actress, Nora Nkiruka Ugo who was reported dead few hours ago.

The actress died over the weekend in Lagos after battling a yet to be disclosed ailment. Her death according to reports was disclosed by a colleague, Actress Ruth Kadiri via her Instagram page.

Ruth Kadiri wrote:

“I’m so scared of putting this picture up, not sure if it’s the right thing to do. You were that girl that made my life change. You where that girl that made me laugh a lot you where that girl that I got so mad at. You where that girl that was friend to all. “I spoke to you last week. You were the strongest sick person I know. I’m hurt by your death. My head still aches. Wish death was a thing that could be undone.

“I know God will have a new angel that makes him laugh all day and puts a smile on his face. Gone too soon. Rest in peace Nora. And look over all on earth that were genuinely connected to you. #RIPNora.”

May the soul rest in peace…Amen