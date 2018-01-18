Nollywood Producer, Chukwuka Emelionwu Dies In Fatal Accident – Naija News
|
Naija News
|
Nollywood Producer, Chukwuka Emelionwu Dies In Fatal Accident
Naija News
Nollywood film maker, Chukwuka Emelionwu popularly known as Kasvid, who was the producer of the popular Nollywood movie “Mr Ibu In London” has died. On the 17th of january yesterday he was reported to have died in a fatal accident along Oraukwu, on his …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!