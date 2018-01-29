Non Academic Staff Of Universities To Continue Strike Over N66bn Arrears
The three non academic staff unions in the universities have insisted on prolonging the current industrial action until their N66billion earned allowances are fully paid. The General Secretary of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), Peters Adeyemi, stated this. He spoke on behalf of the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) …
The post Non Academic Staff Of Universities To Continue Strike Over N66bn Arrears appeared first on Students Nigeria.
