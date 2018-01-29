Non Academic Staff Of Universities To Continue Strike Over N66bn Arrears

The three non academic staff unions in the universities have insisted on prolonging the current industrial action until their N66billion earned allowances are fully paid. The General Secretary of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), Peters Adeyemi, stated this. He spoke on behalf of the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) …

The post Non Academic Staff Of Universities To Continue Strike Over N66bn Arrears appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

