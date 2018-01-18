‘Non-indigenes’ urge Wike to declare for second term

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt Some people who claimed to non-indigenes living and doing business in Rivers State on Wednesday endorsed the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for a second term. In a Government House press statement issued by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to Governor Wike on Electronic Media said Governor Wike used the occasion to urge Nigerians irrespective of their linguistic and religious affiliation, to use their voters card to sack the non-performing APC Federal Government The non-indigenes under the platform of Non-indigenes Without ithout Borders trooped to Government House Port Harcourt on Wednesday where they declared their unalloyed support come 2019. The non-indigenes announced their endorsement of Governor Wike during a solidarity visit to the Government House Port Harcourt .

