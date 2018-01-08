North and South Korea to begin high-level talks – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
North and South Korea to begin high-level talks
BBC News
North and South Korea will meet on Tuesday for high-level talks, the first between the countries in two years. The meeting is set to take place at 10:00 local time (01:00 GMT) at the Peace House in the truce village of Panmunjom. The talks will focus …
North, South Korea to hold talks as Winter Olympics helps break ice
Tillerson and Mattis are reportedly trying to hold Trump back from striking North Korea
South and North Korean negotiators to meet at DMZ for first time since 2015
