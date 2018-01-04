Northern CAN to Buhari: Arrest culprits behind Kaduna, Benue killings

The Northern States chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Thursday urged President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government to arrest and prosecute perpetrators of recent killings in Benue and Kaduna States. The Chairman, Rev. Yakubu Pam, who condemned the attacks in a press statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna, said the government should also take proactive measures to curb future occurrence.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

