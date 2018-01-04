 Northern CAN to Buhari: Arrest culprits behind Kaduna, Benue killings | Nigeria Today
Northern CAN to Buhari: Arrest culprits behind Kaduna, Benue killings

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

The Northern States chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Thursday urged President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government to arrest and prosecute perpetrators of recent killings in Benue and Kaduna States. The Chairman, Rev. Yakubu Pam, who condemned the attacks in a press statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna, said the government should also take proactive measures to curb future occurrence.

