Northern Youth Coalition to Buhari: ‘You have failed’

Youth groups from Nigeria’s north have accused President Muhammadu Buhari of administrative failure and lacking any moral grounds to re-contest for president in the 209 general elections.

The youth groups in their numbers which comprised of women groups addressed a press conference in Kano state over the weekend, where they berated politicians who according to them were ‘mischievous’ and bent on continued self-serving ego which was detrimental to the diverse interest of the teeming populace.

Chairman of the Coalition Groups, Comrade Abdulmajeed Babangida Sa’ad said it is obvious that there are a lot of contradictions and evidence of cluelessness in the Buhari led government.

Regrettably he said; “Most of us here fought for the actualization of this Government, and nobody in the past accused us of supporting the Government, we played our part in bringing the government to power, and now we discover it is performing below our expectation, and it seems it has no blue print or programme to deliver Nigerians from the problems they are in.

“From what we have seen over the last three years, we are convinced there are no concrete groundswell of hope that Buhari has the capacity to deliver on good governance when given the second chance. This Government has failed, and the issue of security goes beyond insurgency, you have unemployment, no basic and effective health system, education is collapsing, and all these are elements that have direct bearing to the security,” the coalition lamented.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

