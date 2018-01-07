Nostalgia drove sales of cassette tapes to new heights in 2017
Physical media is dead except for when it isn’t. The recent boom in 1980’s nostalgia led to an increase in the sales of cassette tapes and vinyl records throughout 2017.
The post Nostalgia drove sales of cassette tapes to new heights in 2017 appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!