 “Nothing special about Funke Akindele being in a Hollywood movie…” – Kemi Olunloyo ﻿ Says – Information Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“Nothing special about Funke Akindele being in a Hollywood movie…” – Kemi Olunloyo ﻿ Says – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

“Nothing special about Funke Akindele being in a Hollywood movie…” – Kemi Olunloyo ﻿ Says
Information Nigeria
Controversial media personality Kemi Olunloyo appears to be back to her 'old ways' judging by her latest comments. Kemi Olunloyo who was just released from prison for the third time declared on Twitter that there was nothing special in Nollywood
Funke Akindele The Super HeroIndependent Newspapers Limited

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.