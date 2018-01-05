Notorious Female Badoo Member Caught Alongside Others in Ikorodu (Photos)

Operative of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) in the Lagos State Police Command is committed to ending violent crimes and all forms of criminality against innocent Nigerians in Lagos State especially the menace of the activities of mischievous cult group ‘Badoo’. The Squad, on 3rd January, 2018, working on actionable intelligence and credible information from […]

The post Notorious Female Badoo Member Caught Alongside Others in Ikorodu (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

