Notorious Female Badoo Member Caught Alongside Others in Ikorodu (Photos)
Operative of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) in the Lagos State Police Command is committed to ending violent crimes and all forms of criminality against innocent Nigerians in Lagos State especially the menace of the activities of mischievous cult group ‘Badoo’. The Squad, on 3rd January, 2018, working on actionable intelligence and credible information from […]
The post Notorious Female Badoo Member Caught Alongside Others in Ikorodu (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!