Notorious kidnapper who kills victims after receiving ransom has been arrested

Buba Datti, an indigene of Bauchi State, who has been on the run since last year, has been arrested by the Jigawa State police. The Jigawa police spokesperson, Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed the arrest. He said the kidnapper allegedly connived with eight others to kidnap two persons in Kafin Madaki, a Fulani settlement. “The captives, who […]

The post Notorious kidnapper who kills victims after receiving ransom has been arrested appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

