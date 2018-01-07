Notorious Rivers State Cultist, Don Waney Killed By Soldiers (photo)

Don Waney, a notorious cultist was gunned down by the Nigerian Army on Saturday evening. Waney was popularly known as a criminal and kidnapper in Rivers State. It was reported that Waney was a leader in a notorious Cult. He was killed while he was trying to escape the boundary of Imo and Rivers State.

According to report, Don Waney was the brain behind the 23 people that were killed on their way from Cross-Over night at the Omoku killings on New year’s day. He was declared wanted by the police.

Confirming his death, the General Officer Commanding 6 Division of the Nigerian Army , Port Harcourt , Major General Enonbong Udoh commended Nigerian army for the good work. He sympathized with the families that lost their loved ones to Don Waney on Cross-over night.

Displaying the bodies of Don and his two gang members that were killed while trying to escape, Udoh pleaded with the public to help the Police and Nigerian army to arrest the other members of the gang. He said the cooperation of the people is needed to achieve a peaceful and secured Community if Omoku, Rivers State.

