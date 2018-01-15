#NotTooYoungtoRun: Bukunyi Olateru-Olagbegi shares Vision of Modern Democratic Party

Bukunyi Olateru-Olagbegi has shared the vision of his newly registered party Modern Democratic Party (MDP). Writing on his Instagram, Bukunyi described MDP as not just in the political space to take part; it is committed to building a structure capable of winning elections, he wrote. He urged youths in the nation to bring their hands on deck, […]

The post #NotTooYoungtoRun: Bukunyi Olateru-Olagbegi shares Vision of Modern Democratic Party appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

