NPA freezes R220m, land linked to Gupta farm – News24
|
News24
|
NPA freezes R220m, land linked to Gupta farm
News24
Cape Town. – In its second major move against state capture, the National Prosecuting Authority has seized control of a dairy farm in the Free State and the bank accounts of Atul Gupta, companies co-owned by Duduzane Zuma and other entities in the …
NPA to freeze Atul Gupta's bank account as farm is seized
NPA seizes Gupta linked F State farm
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!