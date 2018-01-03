NPA sympathises with Tin Can Port fire victims – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
NPA sympathises with Tin Can Port fire victims
Vanguard
The Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has sympathised with those affected by the fire which occurred in some locations in the Tin Can Island Port Complex (TCIPC), Apapa, on Tuesday. The Assistant General Manager, Corporate & Strategic …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!