NPFL: Abia Warriors wallop MFM FC 2-0

Abia Warriors Football Club of Umuahia began their 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) campaign on Sunday on a promising note by beating visiting MFM FC of Lagos 2-0. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the club won a penalty kick in the second minute but the opportunity was fluffed by Effiong Ndifereke. Ndifereke however redeemed himself in the 51st minute when he picked up a rebound from the far post, after a shot by Sampson Obi, to register the home team’s first goal.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

