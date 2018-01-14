 NPFL: Abia Warriors wallop MFM FC 2-0 | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NPFL: Abia Warriors wallop MFM FC 2-0

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Abia Warriors Football Club of Umuahia began their 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) campaign on Sunday on a promising note by beating visiting MFM FC of Lagos 2-0. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the club won a penalty kick in the second minute but the opportunity was fluffed by Effiong Ndifereke. Ndifereke however redeemed himself in the 51st minute when he picked up a rebound from the far post, after a shot by Sampson Obi, to register the home team’s first goal.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.