NPFL: Akwa United unveil new players – FCNaija – Fcnaija (blog)
|
Fcnaija (blog)
|
NPFL: Akwa United unveil new players – FCNaija
Fcnaija (blog)
CAF Confederation Cup contenders and Aiteo Cup Champions Akwa United Football Club have unveiled their newly signed players for the 2018 Football League season. The colorful ceremony took place on Saturday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!