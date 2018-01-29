 NPFL: Akwa Utd Topple Plateau Utd – Independent Newspapers Limited | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NPFL: Akwa Utd Topple Plateau Utd – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Complete Sports Nigeria

NPFL: Akwa Utd Topple Plateau Utd
Independent Newspapers Limited
Lagos – Akwa United have toppled Plateau United on top of the five-week old Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) after beating Kwara United 3-0 in Uyo on Sunday. Akwa United took the lead on 16th minute after Michael Ibe slotted home Friday
Top guns maintain NPFL lead, away teams falterESPN (press release) (blog)
Akwa United topple Plateau United in Nigerian leagueNews Agency of Nigeria (press release)
NPFL: Akwa Utd lead the pack after matchday 5Ripples Nigeria

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.