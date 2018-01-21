NPFL: Katsina will prolong Enyimba’s misery, says Biffo

Katsina United manager, Abdul Usman Biffo has said his wards are out to deny Enyimba of Aba their first win of the season, when both sides clash at the Mohammed Dikko Stadium in Katsina today.

Though, Biffo described the tie against the seven-time Nigerian champions, a tough task, he added that Katsina United are equal to the task. Katsina United were beaten 2-1 by Sunshine Stars in Akure while Enyimba shared the spoils with Heartland in Calabar in their last NPFL games.

“The clash is not going to be easy as Enyimba are most likely coming to get their first victory after two draws previously,” Biffo stated

“There is no small or big match as every match has equal number of points. We do not want the name, Enyimba to distract us from our focus to claim the whole points at stake.

“That dream however, will not happen but remain a pipe dream, Enyimba will see reason to put their hope for three points elsewhere.

He said his side is not under pressure after two matches without a win

“The team is not bad in the last two matches, at least we have somehow demonstrated with our performance how badly we need to start winning matches.

“We cannot afford to drop points any more so we are going all out to grab our first win in the premiership irrespective of the opposition.

“In fact, I’m keenly looking forward to grab my first three points in the premier league as Katsina United manager,” the former Abia Warriors and Niger Tornadoes coach told supersport.com.

