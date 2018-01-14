NPFL: Lobi FC, Enyimba draw 1-1

Hosts Lobi Stars Football FC of Makurdi and Enyimba International FC of Aba on Sunday drew 1-1 in a week 1 match of the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL). The hosts surprised the visiting Enyimba with good resilience from the beginning of the match till the end, with their only goal in the 30th minute of the match. The visitors thereafter put more pressure on their hosts in the match played at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi, resulting in their equaliser in the 40th minute.

