NPFL: Lobi Stars beat Go Round FC 1-0

Lobi Stars Football Club on Sunday at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi defeated Go Round FC of Port Harcourt 1-0 in the ongoing 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL). Samad Kabiri scored the lone goal of the match in the 31st minute of the game, for his team to earn the three points. The Head Coach of Lobi Stars FC, Solomon Ogbeide, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after the match that his team deserved the three points because they played well.

