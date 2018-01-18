 NPFL Match Day 2: Plateau United beat Rivers United, Tornadoes go top – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NPFL Match Day 2: Plateau United beat Rivers United, Tornadoes go top – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

NPFL Match Day 2: Plateau United beat Rivers United, Tornadoes go top
Daily Post Nigeria
Niger Tornadoes are now top of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), after a thrilling 2-1 victory over FC Ifeanyi Ubah at the Confluence Stadium in Lokoja on Wednesday. Solomon James Owello opened scoring for the home side, before Godwin
Champions, Plateau United dismantle Rivers UnitedThe Eagle Online
Eguma reveals he warned Rivers United against Golbe free kicksSCORE NIGERIA (blog)
Plateau Utd ease past Rivers Utd as MFM record first winRipples Nigeria

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.