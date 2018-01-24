NPFL Match Day 4: Plateau United go top, MFM defeat FC IfeanyiUbah – Daily Post Nigeria
Plateau United are the new leaders of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), following a 3-0 win at home over El-Kanemi Warriors on Wednesday. Jimmy Ambrose opened scoring at the New Jos Stadium as early as the second minute, while Joshua …
