NPFL: Rangers loss to Akwa United will spur players- official – Vanguard

NPFL: Rangers loss to Akwa United will spur players- official
Rangers International Football Club of Enugu on Monday said the club's 0-2 loss to hosts Akwa United FC in Uyo on Sunday would spur the players to victory in subsequent matches. Akwa United and Rangers Int'l players contest for the ball in a week 1 …
