NPFL Review: Abia Warriors halt Plateau United, as Lobi Stars lead

It was a day of change of guards on Sunday as Abia Warriors Football Club halted champions Plateau United’s impressive run in the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a 1-0 victory at the Umuahia Township Stadium ensured the title-holders from Jos were toppled from the top of the log. Plateau United came into the NPFL week 3 encounter looking to preserve their unbeaten run, having recorded two wins from two games without conceding a goal.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

