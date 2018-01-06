NPP is ‘I’m not aware’ gov’t – Mahama teases – Citifmonline
|
Citifmonline
|
NPP is 'I'm not aware' gov't – Mahama teases
Citifmonline
Former President John Dramani Mahama has mocked the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) describing it as an “I'm not aware government.” The Akufo-Addo government have on several occasions tried to absorb themselves from blame over some controversial …
Akufo-Addo's Special Prosecutor will be an ordinary state attorney – Mahama
Brong Ahafo: John Mahama Leads NDC Unity Walk In Techiman
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!