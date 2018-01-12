NSCDC arrests 3 men for attempted kidnap of commercial motorcyclist in Osun

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun Command, says it has arrested three men in Ilesha, Osun, for allegedly attempting to kidnap a commercial motorcyclist.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr Babawale Afolabi, said this in a statement issued on Friday in Osogbo.

Afolabi said that a commercial motorcyclist had on Friday at about 11:15 a.m. reported at the NSCDC office in Ilesha, that some men tried to kidnap him at Odi-Olowo Street, Bolorunduro Area of the town.

He said officers of the corps, with support from armed policemen, were immediately deployed to the scene of the incident, and that three suspects were arrested at their hideout.

He said that what looked like fetish objects and a shrine were also discovered at the hideout (an uncompleted building).

The spokesman said preliminary investigations revealed that one of the suspects was an herbalist.

He said that all the suspects had been handed over to the police for further investigation.

He urged residents of the area to always be vigilant and conscious of happenings in their environment and not to hesitate to report any suspicious movements and activities to law enforcement agents.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

