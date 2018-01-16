 .NSCDC smashes Boko Haram fuel supply operation, arrests land scammer | Nigeria Today
.NSCDC smashes Boko Haram fuel supply operation, arrests land scammer

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps has smashed the fuel supply to the Boko Haram insurgency group. Addressing a press conference in Maiduguri on Tuesday, the Borno State Commander of the security outfit, Abdullahi Ibrahim, said the fuel supply to the insurgents was cut off by his command during its recent operation along the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

