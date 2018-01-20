NSCDC to train 500 corps on arms handling, counter terrorism tactics in Zamfara
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Zamfara says it will train 500 corps in arms handling and counter terrorism operations for safety of lives and property in the state. The Commandant of the corps in the state, Mr David Abi, disclosed this in an interview with the News men on Friday in […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!