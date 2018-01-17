NSE market capitalisation hits N16.080trn all-time high – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
NSE market capitalisation hits N16.080trn all-time high
Vanguard
The price rally on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) continued on Wednesday with the market capitalisation hitting all-time of N16.080 trillion. Nigerian Stock Exchange. The market capitalisation, which opened at N15.782 trillion inched N298 billion or …
NSE growth attributed to market performance in 2017
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!