NSE: Market Capitalisation Up N88b

Activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday sustained the positive slide with the market capitalisation appreciating further by N88 billion, amid gains by blue chips. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market capitalisation which opened at N13.763 trillion rose by N88 billion or 0.64 per cent to close at N13.851 […]

The post NSE: Market Capitalisation Up N88b appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

