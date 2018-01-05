 NSE: Market Capitalisation Up N88b | Nigeria Today
NSE: Market Capitalisation Up N88b

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday sustained the positive slide with the market capitalisation appreciating further by N88 billion, amid gains by blue chips. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market capitalisation which opened at N13.763 trillion rose by N88 billion or 0.64 per cent to close at N13.851 […]

The post NSE: Market Capitalisation Up N88b appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

