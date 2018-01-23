NSE market indicators drop further by 1.16% – Vanguard
NSE market indicators drop further by 1.16%
Vanguard
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) market indicators on Tuesday dropped further by 1.16 per cent due to market volatility caused by profit taking. Market capitalisation shed N187 billion or 1.16 per cent to close at N15.902 trillion compared with N16 …
