NSE moves to sustain investors’ renewed interest in capital market – Guardian (blog)

NSE moves to sustain investors' renewed interest in capital market
To sustain investors' renewed interest in the nation's capital market and entrench high level of corporate governance in the affairs of listed firms, the steering board of the Corporate Governance Rating System (CGRS) has announced the names of 25 …
34 firms, 435 directors scale NSE' corporate governance rating test
