 NSE moves to sustain investors’ renewed interest in capital market – Guardian (blog) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NSE moves to sustain investors’ renewed interest in capital market – Guardian (blog)

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

NSE moves to sustain investors' renewed interest in capital market
Guardian (blog)
To sustain investors' renewed interest in the nation's capital market and entrench high level of corporate governance in the affairs of listed firms, the steering board of the Corporate Governance Rating System (CGRS) has announced the names of 25
34 firms, 435 directors scale NSE' corporate governance rating testVanguard

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.