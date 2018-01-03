NSE opens 2018 trading on positive note

Trading kickstarted 2018 Tuesday at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) with the All Share Index (ASI) inching up by 0.06 per cent to close the day at 38,264.79 points.

Equities from the consumer and industrial goods and insurance sector contributed to the lifting of the equity capitalization to N13.62 trillion from N13.61 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.

Total transactions by investors stood at 248.55 million units of shares exchanged hands for N1.78 billion in 3,035 deals as shares of Transcorp accounted for almost half of the total volume with 102.77 million units of shares worth 150.716 million.

Zenith Bank was next with the sale of 24.77 million units valued at N642.97 million, Skye bank transacted 15.55 million shares worth N7.827million while FCMB sold over 13.62 million units worth N21.126 million.

FCMB topped the gainers table with 26 other equities, gaining 6.76 per cent to close at N1.58 per share. CAP trailed with 5.00 per cent to close at N35.70, African Prudential added 4.98 per cent to close at N4.43, Eterna oil garnered 4.93 per cent to close at N4.26 while Fidelity Bank inched up by 4.88 per cent to close at N2.58 per share.

On the other hand, NEM Insurance led 13 other decliners to top the losers’ chart with a -4.82 per cent loss to close at N1.58 per share. ETI shed -4.29 per cent to close at N16.29, OMOMORBNK dropped -4.00 per cent to close at 0.72 kobo while Wema Bank and TransExpress both dipped by -3.85 per cent to close at 0.50 kobo and 0.75 kobo respectively.

