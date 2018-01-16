NSE releases four-year strategic plan to shore up market liquidity, velocity – The Eagle Online
The Eagle Online
NSE releases four-year strategic plan to shore up market liquidity, velocity
The Nigerian Stock Exchange on Tuesday announced 2018 to 2021 corporate strategy aimed at boosting retail investor participation presently at seven million to enhance market liquidity and velocity. Oscar Onyema, NSE Chief Executive Officer, unveiled …
