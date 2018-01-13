 NSE trading succumbs to profit taking, index down by 0.33% | Nigeria Today
NSE trading succumbs to profit taking, index down by 0.33%

Activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange All-Share Index on Friday bowed to profit taking halting the six-day price rally with the All-Share Index dropping by 0.33 per cent. Nigerian pilot reports that the index lost 142.64 points or 0.33 per cent to close at 42,898.90 compared with 43,041.54 achieved on Thursday. NAN reports that the […]

