NSE Transactions Resume On Positive Note …As Index Up By 1.31% – The Tide
|
NSE Transactions Resume On Positive Note …As Index Up By 1.31%
The Tide
The Tide source reports that market index rose by 572.72 points or 1.31 per cent to close at 44,306.48 against 43,733.76 last Friday at the Nigeria Stock Exchange. Also, the market capitalisation which opened at N15.691 trillion inched N191 billion to …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!