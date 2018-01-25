NTDC DG, others appointed Jury for Nigeria Travel Awards

…award ceremony to hold February 1, 2018

The organising committee of the Nigeria Travel Awards, organised by Jumia Travel, has announced the appointment of Folorunsho Coker, DG, Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) as a jury member for the 2nd edition of the Awards. Others include Michael Balogun, CEO Tour2Nigeria; Babatunde Onibudo, MD Pearlwort Hotel; and Omolara Adagunodo, MD, Jumia Travel.

The jury’s decision will contribute 50% of the outcome, while the other 50% will be from the public through a voting process.

Meanwhile, the award ceremony which was slated to hold today January 25th has been postponed to Thursday, February 1st, 2018. According to the Head of PR & Marketing for Jumia Travel, Olukayode Kolawole the change of date will provide ample time for more people to vote.

There 7 categories to be awarded include: Customers’ Favourite Hotel 2017, Customers’ Favourite International Airline Company 2017, Best Destination Website 2017, Jumia Travel’s Booking Award 2017, Traveler’s Choice Hotel 2017, Best Leisure Hotel in Nigeria 2017, and Best Business Hotel in Nigeria 2017

The nominees for the Customers Favourite Awards are: Ibis Hotel Ikeja; Golden Tulip Festac; Federal Palace Hotel & Casino; Southern Sun Hotel & Towers; Owu Crown Hotels; Greatwood Hotels LTD; Newland Luxury Apartments; Citiheight Hotels; Pearlwort Hotel & Suites; Southern Sun Ikoyi; and Park Inn by Radisson.

The nominees for the Customers’ Favourite International Airline are: British Airways; Turkish Airlines; Ethiopian Airlines; Air France; Etihad; Emirates; Egypt Air; & Rwandair.

The nominees for the Customers’ Favourite Local Airline are: Medview Airlines; Dana Airline; Arik Air; Air Peace; Azman Air; Overland Air; and Aero.

The nominees for the Best Travel Blog/Website are: TVP Adventures; Unravelling Nigeria; Travel With A Pen; EatTechTravel; Social Prefect; Irinajo; Naija Adventures; Khalid, The Workaholic; and Naijanomads.

The nominees for the Best Business Hotel are: Ibis Lagos Airport; Pearlwort Hotel; Eko Hotel; Radisson Blu Anchorage; Rockview Hotel Classic Abuja; Presken Hotel & Resorts; Ibis Lagos Ikeja; Hampton Suites; Hotel Seventeen; and Tahir Guest Palace.

The awards aim at promoting Nigeria’s tourism sector, and responds to the need of encouraging hoteliers to improve the quality of their services for further advancement of their respective destinations.

