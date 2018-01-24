 NTTF says Commonwealth Games selection strictly on merit – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NTTF says Commonwealth Games selection strictly on merit – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

NTTF says Commonwealth Games selection strictly on merit
Vanguard
The Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) says the selection of players for the forthcoming Commonwealth Games in Australia will strictly be based on merit. NTTF's National Coach Nasiru Bello told newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos that the trials would be

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.