 Nuheara’s newest earbuds widen your choices for personalized hearing devices | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nuheara’s newest earbuds widen your choices for personalized hearing devices

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Music, Technology | 0 comments

Upgraded IQbuds and two all-new IQ products make up the Nuheara intelligent hearables suite introduced at CES. Nuheara unveiled LiveIQ active noise-cancellation earbuds and IQbuds Boost, with higher levels of personalization.

The post Nuheara’s newest earbuds widen your choices for personalized hearing devices appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.