 Nurses issue seven-day ultimatum over unpaid salaries – The Star, Kenya | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nurses issue seven-day ultimatum over unpaid salaries – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Nurses issue seven-day ultimatum over unpaid salaries
The Star, Kenya
Kenya National Union of Nurses secretary general Seth Panyako during their press briefing in Nairobi, June16, 2017. /Enos Teche. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Nurses in 13 counties have threatened to withholdtheir services from next
Kenya National Union of Nurses blames county governments for delayed payment of workersThe Standard

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.