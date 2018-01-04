Nurses issue seven-day ultimatum over unpaid salaries – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
Nurses issue seven-day ultimatum over unpaid salaries
The Star, Kenya
Kenya National Union of Nurses secretary general Seth Panyako during their press briefing in Nairobi, June16, 2017. /Enos Teche. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Nurses in 13 counties have threatened to withholdtheir services from next …
Kenya National Union of Nurses blames county governments for delayed payment of workers
