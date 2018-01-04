Nurses threaten to take action over unpaid dues – Daily Nation
Daily Nation
Nurses threaten to take action over unpaid dues
Daily Nation
Nakuru Health executive Jonah Manjari addressing striking nurses at the headquarters on January 4, 2018. Nurses have issued ultimatums over arrears and unsigned CBAs. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE | NATION MEDIA GROUP. In Summary. Knun secretary-general Seth …
Nurses put counties, Ministry on notice over delayed pay agreement
Nakuru nurses issue strike notice over pay
Laikipia government dismisses claims of dishonouring CBA with nurses
