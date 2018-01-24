Nwaobi empowers constituents, presents scorecard in DTHA

By Simon Adewale

The member representing Aniocha North state constituency in Delta State House of Assembly, Mr. Emeka Nwaobi, has empowered youths and women in Aniocha North LGA of the state with cash worth over N12 million.

The cash empowerment was presented to the beneficiaries which cut across the 18 communities in Aniocha North, at the Oligbo Royal Palace Ground, Issele-uku, during a colourful event to mark Nwaobi’s second anniversary in the House.

Nwaobi also presented his scorecard to the people of the constituency on his activities as their representative in the state House of Assembly for a period of two years.

Speaking at the event, Nwaobi said that the event was an opportunity to appreciate God for all that he has done for the people of Aniocha North in the past two years of his representation, noting that the people were aware of the challenges that he passed through, before his assumption of office as the representative of the people, hence the need to celebrate and appreciate the goodness of God.

The post Nwaobi empowers constituents, presents scorecard in DTHA appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

