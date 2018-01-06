Nyesom Wike: Nigerians Shouldn’t Give APC Second Chance in 2019 – THISDAY Newspapers
Nyesom Wike: Nigerians Shouldn't Give APC Second Chance in 2019
Described as a man of the people, the generalissimo of the Peoples Democratic Party and Mr. Project in Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Wike in this interview with Ernest Chinwo matter-of-factly said 2019 is the right time to sweep the ruling All …
