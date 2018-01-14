NYSC announces resumption date for prospective Batch ‘B’ Stream II corp members
National youth service corps has announced the resumption date for 2017 batch b stream II orientation courses.
In a statement on their Facebook page, the camp will open on Tuesday January 16 and closes on Monday 5th February.
The statement reads:
The NYSC 2017 Batch ‘B’ Stream II Orientation Course is scheduled to
hold in Fifteen (15) NYSC Orientation Camps only, namely; Abia,
Bauchi, Benue, Delta, Enugu, Sokoto, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Plateau,
Lagos, Osun, Oyo, Rivers and the FCT. The Orientation Course is to
commence as follows;
(a) Commencement and Registration: Tuesday 16th January, 2018
(b) Cut-off date for Registration: Midnight Wednesday,17th January, 2018
(c) Swearing-In Ceremony: Thursday, 18th January, 2018
(d) Closing: Monday, 5th February, 2018
2. All prospective corps members for the 2017 Batch ‘B’ Stream II
Orientation Course are advised to proceed to their respective Camps as
stated on their Call-up letters. Foreign-trained graduates are to
report to the Camp with their travelling Passport for Identification
as well as their Certificate/Transcript for verification.
3. In the event of any loss of Call-up Letter, the Corps member who
collected the Call-up letter from his/her Institution is advised to
obtain Police Report and Sworn Court Affidavit and thereafter, report
to the Institution of graduation for further necessary action. Those
who initially printed their Call-up Letters on-line can re-print the
Call-up Letters as many times as they want in the case of loss.
4. Prospective Corps Members are to note that their states of
deployment may differ from their orientation camp venue, hence; they
must take careful note of their respective orientation camp venue
before proceeding to camp.
REQUIREMENT FOR REGISTRATION:
(a) Original Call-up Letter or Call-up Letter printed on-line
(b) Statement of Result endorsed by authorized officer with authentic signature.
(c) School Identity Card, including travelling Passport for
Foreign-trained graduates.
(d) Medical Doctors, Pharmacists, Physiotherapists and Optometrists
are to produce evidence of Registration with their Professional
Bodies.
(e) Prospective Corps members should go to Camp with Functional
Account Number and Bank Verification Number (BVN) to facilitate online
payment of entitlements.
(f) In addition, each prospective corps member MUST present
Certificate of Fitness from a Government or Military Hospital showing
his/her health status before he/she will be registered and admitted
for the orientation course.
The Director–General, Brigadier General SZ Kazaure DSS PhD FCSN
wishes all prospective corps members journey mercies to their respective camps
and a memorable orientation course.
Signed:
MANAGEMENT
