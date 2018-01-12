NYSC: PCMs Posted To These States To Reprint Call-up Letters
PCMs posted to these States to reprint Call-up letters, If earlier printed. (A) Cross-River – NYSC Orientation Camp, Umunna Bende, Abia. (B) Ebonyi – NYSC Orientation Camp, Agwu, Enugu (C) Kwara- NYSC Orientation Camp Iseyin, Oyo (D) Ondo- NYSC Orientation Camp Ede, Osun.
