NYSC: PCMs Posted To These States To Reprint Call-up Letters

PCMs posted to these States to reprint Call-up letters, If earlier printed. (A) Cross-River – NYSC Orientation Camp, Umunna Bende, Abia. (B) Ebonyi – NYSC Orientation Camp, Agwu, Enugu (C) Kwara- NYSC Orientation Camp Iseyin, Oyo (D) Ondo- NYSC Orientation Camp Ede, Osun.

