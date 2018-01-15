NYSC suspends orientation in Benue

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says the 2017 Batch ‘B’ stream II orientation course scheduled to hold in Benue from Jan. 16 to Feb. 5 has been suspended till further notice. The scheme made the announcement on its official Facebook page in Abuja on Sunday. It said that a new date would be communicated in […]

